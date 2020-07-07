Advertisement

Sedgwick County detention deputy arrested, accused of sexual encounters with 2 inmates

Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Monday (July 6), accused of having sexual encounters with two female inmates at the Sedgwick County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy Timothy Baskerville was arrested for eight counts of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate.

“Unlawful sexual relations is engaging in consensual sexual intercourse, lewd fondling or touching, or sodomy with a person who is not married to the offender if the offender is a law enforcement officer, an employee of a jail, or the employee of a contractor who is under contract to provide services in a jail and the person with whom the offender is engaging in consensual sexual intercourse, lewd fondling or touching, or sodomy is a person 16 years of age or older who is confined to such jail,” the sheriff’s office explained, quoting state statute.

The sheriff’s office said the crimes happened in a timeframe from April 23 to June 1 and that Baskerville was placed on leave after an inmate, on June 25, reported an incident.

“During the course of the investigation, it was discovered a second inmate had also been a victim of unwarranted advances,” the sheriff’s office said. “The specific allegations are kissing and fondling.”

Baskerville has been employed with the sheriff’s office for 17 months, the department said.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation by the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is underway, in addition to the criminal case.

“The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is a professional organization that honors our core values of, Integrity, Duty, Ethics, Attitude, Leadership and Service,” the department said. “The Sheriff’s Office takes pride in demonstrating these values on a daily basis. Every alleged complaint is taken seriously and is investigated either criminally or internally including false complaints of misconduct. Deputies are not above the law and the Sheriff’s Office will always investigate any crime or complaint with the due diligence that the public entrusts in us.”              

