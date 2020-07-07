Advertisement

Texas passes 10,000 confirmed new virus cases in single day, state fair canceled

The entrance to Fair Park sits locked in Dallas, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The State Fair of Texas has announced the 2020 event has been canceled due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
The entrance to Fair Park sits locked in Dallas, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The State Fair of Texas has announced the 2020 event has been canceled due to COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - - Texas has surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time as a resurgence of the outbreak rages across the U.S.

The record high of 10,028 confirmed cases Tuesday follows Republican Gov. Greg Abbott decision to mandate masks in much of the state and to close bars, retreating from what had been one of America’s fastest reopenings.

New York and Florida are the only other states to have reported more than 10,000 confirmed new cases in a single day. Texas surged past 8,000 hospitalizations for the first time over the Fourth of July weekend, a more than quadruple increase in the past month.

The Texas State Fair canceled this year’s event over COVID-19 concerns. It’s the first time since 1944 it won’t be held.

