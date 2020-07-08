Advertisement

1 injured after 2-semi crash in McPherson County

The driver of the semi that tipped over was lifelighted to the hospital but able to talk to responders, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The driver of the semi that tipped over was lifelighted to the hospital but able to talk to responders, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is injured after a crash involving two semis Wednesday morning on Highway US-56.

The crash occurred before 8 a.m. near Conway. The driver of the semi that tipped over was lifelighted to the hospital but able to talk to responders, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of the other semi is also cooperating with first responders.

One lane is open to allow traffic through.

According to social media posts by the highway patrol, one of the semis was transporting baby chicks.

