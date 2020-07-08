1 injured after 2-semi crash in McPherson County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is injured after a crash involving two semis Wednesday morning on Highway US-56.

The crash occurred before 8 a.m. near Conway. The driver of the semi that tipped over was lifelighted to the hospital but able to talk to responders, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of the other semi is also cooperating with first responders.

One lane is open to allow traffic through.

ONE LANE on US-56 is open at this time as our @kshighwaypatrol Troopers investigate this two semi, injury crash near Conway, Ks



Over turned semi was transporting thousands of baby chicks 🐤 pic.twitter.com/EY6WNcArzQ — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 8, 2020

According to social media posts by the highway patrol, one of the semis was transporting baby chicks.

