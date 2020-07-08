Advertisement

Ark City police search for man accused of attempted kidnapping, stealing woman’s minvan

Published: Jul. 7, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping reported Monday (July 6) that ended with a man identified as the suspect in this case stealing a woman’s car to flee.

Monday afternoon, Ark City police responded to a report of a disturbance in a vehicle heading northbound from the intersection of 15th Street and Radio Lane, in Ark City. A little before 4:40 p.m. an emergency call reported a woman was injured and out of a vehicle in the area of 252nd Road and 51st Road.

“An officer arrived and learned a 27-year-old Arkansas City woman had been involved in the disturbance, after which a male suspect had fled in the woman’s vehicle,” a news release from the Arkansas City Police Department said.

The injured woman was transported from the scene to South Central Kansas Medical Center. Investigators later learned the suspect, 35-year-old Loengrys Castellanos Mesa, of Grand Island, Nebraska, had entered the woman’s van unlawfully and hid until he reportedly attacked her, police said.

Ark City police said the initial incident happened in Ark City and the woman attempted to flee her attacker just north of the city limits.

“She suffered injuries in the attempt, but was successful in reaching safety,” police said. “Castellanos Mesa then allegedly fled the scene in her car.”

Cowley County District Court issued an arrest warrant for Castellanos Mesa on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated burglary of a motor vehicle, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, battery-domestic violence, criminal threat, stalking, and theft.

“There is no immediate threat to the community. The suspect is known to the victim,” Capt. Eric Burr, of the Arkansas City Police Department, said of the incident. “We truly appreciate the citizens who rendered aid to the victim and reported the incident. We would ask that anyone with information on Castellanos Mesa’s whereabouts please call their local law enforcement agency.”

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444.

Those wishing to remain anonymous also may contact Cowley County Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Call (620) 442-7777 in Arkansas City or (620) 221-7777 in Winfield, or visit www.tipsubmit.com or accs.crimestoppersweb.com to make an anonymous report.

