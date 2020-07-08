Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani to headline drive-in theatre concert

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, along with Trace Adkins, will be the first act in a drive-in movie theatre concert series.

The show will take place on July 25 with tickets going on sale on July 14. Tickets are $114.99 per vehicle (up to six people), according to the Tickermaster website.

Starlite Drive-In in Wichita and South Drive-In in Dodge City will be participating.

