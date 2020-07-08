Advertisement

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani to headline drive-in theatre concert

Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, along with Trace Adkins, will be the first act in a drive-in movie theatre concert series.

The show will take place on July 25 with tickets going on sale on July 14. Tickets are $114.99 per vehicle (up to six people), according to the Tickermaster website.

Starlite Drive-In in Wichita and South Drive-In in Dodge City will be participating.

