Drowning death confirmed at S. Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirms a drowning death at a home in south Wichita.

Emergency crews arrived Tuesday night in response to a possible drowning. The person reported unresponsive at the scene near the 1700 block of East Lockwood has died, Sedgwick County dispatch confirms.

Eyewitness News’ crew remains near the scene to gather further information once more details are made available.

-----

One person is critically injured following a report of a near-drowning in south Wichita.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirms one person was unresponsive at the scene in the 1700 block of East Lockwood, near 53rd Street South and South Hydraulic.

Eyewitness News sent a crew to the scene to gather further information about what happened.

