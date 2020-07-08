Associated Press Kansas Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 08.

Wednesday, Jul. 08 10:30 AM Kansas State Finance Council meeting at 10:30 AM CDT and 3:00 PM CDT

Location: Kansas Capitol Hall, 300 SW 10th St, Topeka, KS

Weblinks: http://www.kansas.gov, https://twitter.com/GovLauraKelly

Contacts: Lauren Fitzgerald, Kansas Governor's Office, lauren.fitzgerald@ks.gov, 1 785 581 4730

Members of the press and public can also listen to live audio at http://sg001-harmony.sliq.net/00287/Harmony/en/View/Calendar/