Kansas News Digest

TOP STORY

ELECTION 2020-SENATE-KANSAS

TOPEKA, Kan. — Establishment Republicans who’d been coy for months about the GOP primary for Kansas’ open Senate seat are increasingly putting their thumbs on the scale. By John D. Hanna. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

FEDERAL EXECUTIONS

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is plowing ahead with its plan to resume federal executions next week for the first time in more than 15 years, despite the coronavirus pandemic raging both inside and outside prisons and stagnating national support for the death penalty. By Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. NOTE Kansas interest.

AROUND THE STATE:

FIREWORKS STAND-RACIAL ATTACK

A white man has been charged with stabbing a Black man at a Kansas fireworks stand in an attack that the prosecutor said may have been racially motivated. By Heather Hollingsworth. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

TOPEKA — Kansas developments in the coronavirus outbreak, including coverage of Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman. UPCOMING from 4 p.m. news conference.

BRIEFS:

WICHITA SHOOTING DEATH — Police say a 41-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder and other counts in the June shooting death of a man.

SPORTS:

FBN—OFFSEASON UPDATE-STUCK AT HOME

The pandemic forced the NFL to abandon for one year the fading but still time-honored tradition of teams traveling to training camp. The order ends the latest California run for the Cowboys and stops the 54-year streak for the Steelers in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos by noon.

