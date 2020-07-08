McAdams Pool to be renamed after architect, civil rights leader

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - McAdams Pool located in north Wichita will be renamed Charles McAfee Pool.

McAfee is the architect behind the pool, which was built back in 1969 and won an award from the American Institute of Architects the following year.

McAfee designed the pool with Black children in mind -- who he said didn't know anything about Olympic swimming and swimming lanes. Now, it will be named after him in honor of his accomplishments.

“A bunch of them made comments, including my granddaughter, who’s in New York City,” McAfee said. “She made some comments. It brought tears to my eyes.”

The rename came as a surprise to McAfee, according to a Facebook post by Councilman Brandon Johnson.

“Thank you to everyone, including the media, who helped keep this surprise from Mr. McAfee! He told me I’m getting a talking to for this,” Johnson wrote in the post.

The pool is currently undergoing reconstruction as part of the city’s aquatic plan and will be ready for use next summer. Back in 2017, the pool was in danger of being closed, but after public outcry and a campaign to keep the pool in the neighborhood, it was added to the city’s plan.

City pools are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

