Police arrest woman in connection to shooting in NE Wichita last month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in northeast Wichita last month.

Amber Ahrens was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession/distribution of opiates.

In the early morning of June 17, officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 1200 block of North Pinecrest. When officers arrived, a 53-year-old man, David Leddy, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Leddy was involved in a disturbance with a 19-year-old man who did not live at the residence. During the disturbance, Leddy’s vehicle was damaged, and the 19-year-old was battered.

Three friends of the 19-year-old, two women and a man, later arrived at the home. A disturbance then ensued in front of the house and shots were fired that struck Leddy.

No other arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.