Advertisement

Police arrest woman in connection to shooting in NE Wichita last month

Amber Ahrens was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession/distribution of opiates.
Amber Ahrens was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession/distribution of opiates.(Sedgwick County Jail)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in northeast Wichita last month.

Amber Ahrens was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession/distribution of opiates.

In the early morning of June 17, officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 1200 block of North Pinecrest. When officers arrived, a 53-year-old man, David Leddy, was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Leddy was involved in a disturbance with a 19-year-old man who did not live at the residence. During the disturbance, Leddy’s vehicle was damaged, and the 19-year-old was battered.

Three friends of the 19-year-old, two women and a man, later arrived at the home. A disturbance then ensued in front of the house and shots were fired that struck Leddy.

No other arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 injured after 2-semi crash in McPherson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
The driver of the semi that tipped over was lifelighted to the hospital but able to talk to responders, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

News

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani to headline drive-in theatre concert

Updated: 4 hours ago
Starlite Drive-In in Wichita and South Drive-In in Dodge City will be participating.

News

FactFinder 12: Ad claims Senate candidate Kobach has ties to white nationalists

Updated: 6 hours ago
FactFinder 12 goes through the claims made through a TV ad.

News

COVID units in Wichita-area hospitals filling fast, changes being made to county COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 6 hours ago
Despite the recent increase in active COVID-19 cases, the Sedgwick County Health Department rates hospitalizations as “good’” in Sedgwick County, but COVID units in the county reflect a different story.

Latest News

News

COVID units in Wichita-area hospitals filling fast, changes being made to county COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

FactFinder 12: Ad claims Senate candidate Kobach has ties to white nationalists

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

McAdams Pool to be renamed after architect, civil rights leader

Updated: 7 hours ago
McAdams Pool located in north Wichita will be renamed Charles McAfee Pool.

News

McAdams Pool renamed Charles McAfee pool

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Some Kansas communities implement mask orders

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Dodge City's Roundup Rodeo still on

Updated: 15 hours ago