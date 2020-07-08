Advertisement

Sedgwick County Health Officer signs emergency mask order, mandates gathering limit

(KWQC)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Health Officer Garold Minns announced Wednesday that that he would sign an emergency order to require face masks in Sedgwick County.

Minns said after looking at the number of cases increasing in the county, as well as hospitalizations increasing, he thought that face masks should be required. The health director also ordered Sedgwick County to adopt Phase Three of the governor’s reopening plan.

Phase Three limits mass gatherings to 45 people. All venues and establishments can still operate under this phase.

The Sedgwick County Commission voted last week not to mandate face masks in public.

Minns’ order will be similar to the governor’s order that went into effect last Friday. The order in Sedgwick County will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. July 10 and last through Aug. 9.

