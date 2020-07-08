Advertisement

Severe storms possible tonight in Kansas

Thunderstorms are possible in the Wichita area today and Thursday.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says there's a couple of rounds of thunderstorms headed our way followed by a long stretch of hot, humid, but dry, weather settles onto Kansas. 

Afternoon highs will soar into the mid 90s east to around 100 west Wednesday with gusty southerly winds later in the day. Heat indices will climb into the 100 to 105 range across central and eastern Kansas.

Look for increasing clouds tonight with thunderstorms developing north of I-70 then dropping southeastward thru central and eastern Kansas into Thursday morning. Wind gusts over 60 mph will be possible with a few stronger storms. Lows tonight will fall into the lower 60s northwest and the low to mid 70s east.

Early morning rain and storms will give way to broken clods east while it will be mostly sunny west thru the day Thursday. Highs tomorrow will top-out around 100 for southwest Kansas with low to mid 90s elsewhere. Higher humidity tomorrow across the eastern half of our state will make it feel hotter once again with heat indices near 100 by afternoon.

Another round of storms will be possible across central and eastern Kansas late Thursday night into early Friday morning. A few stronger storms could produce gusty winds around 50 mph and some large hail.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today:  Mostly sunny and hot.  Wind: S/SE 10-20; gusty. High: 97.

Tonight: Increasing clouds; rain/storms after midnight. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Early showers/storms then becoming partly cloudy.  Wind: SE 10-15.  High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy; late evening-overnight showers/storms. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 72.

Fri: High: 95  Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 99  Low: 75  Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 91  Low: 71  partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 93  Low: 70  Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 98  Low: 73  Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 101  Low: 74  Sunny, breezy, hot.

