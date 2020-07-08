Strong wind gusts possible into the night

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that storms will be moving across northern Kansas during the evening and spread southeast into early Thursday. The biggest threat will be wind gusts to 60-65 mph and some heavy downpours. Strong storms will linger through Thursday morning in south central Kansas.

Severe chances for parts of the state (KWCH)

Low temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will depend on how soon the sun comes out. Much of central and northern Kansas will have temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Farther west and especially in southwest Kansas, temperatures will reach the upper 90s. Storm chances in the afternoon will be scattered and not widespread. A few could produce heavy rains and brief gusty winds.

Heading into Friday, rain chances will end with highs in the 90s.

Another cold front arrives this weekend with temperatures and humidity beginning to drop by Saturday evening and into Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; chance for storms well after midnight. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 74

Tomorrow: Early showers/storms then becoming partly cloudy with more scattered storms. Wind: E/NE 10-20. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Evening storms end then partly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-15. Low: 72.

Fri: High: 95 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 71 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 70 Sunny.

Tue: High: 102 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 101 Low: 76 Mostly sunny and breezy.