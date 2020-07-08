Upcoming Nascar races at Kansas Speedway to run without fans in attendance

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Upcoming NASCAR races for July 23-25 at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. will run without fans, the speedway confirmed.

Fans who bought tickets will automatically receive a 120 percent credit to their account within the next five to seven business days, the speedway announced Wednesday (July 8).

You can find more ticket-holder options and information on Kansas Speedway’s website.

“While we wish we could see our fans in July, we hope you’ll continue to follow the racing action from the safety of your homes,” the Kansas Speedway said. “Stay safe and we hope to see you back at Kansas Speedway in the Fall for the NASCAR Playoffs weekend October 16-18.”

Statement from Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren:

“Over the past month, we have worked closely with public health officials, medical experts as well as state and federal officials to determine if we could run our rescheduled July NASCAR weekend with fans in attendance. After careful and extensive consideration for the health and safety of our fans and the local community, we determined that the most prudent course of action would be to host the races without fans. While it was a difficult decision, the well-being of everyone who comes to our venue is paramount. We appreciate the patience and support from our fans, and look forward to our Fall NASCAR weekend, October 16-18.”

