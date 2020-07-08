Advertisement

WPD investigating after firework mortar shot at man driving car in NW Wichita

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating an aggravated battery after a 29-year-old man was injured by a firework mortar.

At 2:10 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to a call after a firework mortar was shot through a man’s car window while he was driving with his windows down in the 3000 block of North Arkansas.

After the incident, the man saw two unknown males in the teens or early twenties running across Arkansas.

WPD is asking anyone with information to contact WPD Investigations at (316) 268-4407, See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

