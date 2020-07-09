Advertisement

13-year-old arrested for making bomb threat to E. Wichita business

A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested following a report of an armed robbery in Macomb. (MGN)
A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested following a report of an armed robbery in Macomb. (MGN)(KWQC)
Jul. 9, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 13-year-old male was arrested for making a bomb threat at a business in east Wichita, according to Wichita Police.

Police said that the 13-year-old made a threat to a business in the 1500 block of south Oliver by slipping a note to an employee demanding money. The employee called 911 and the 13-year-old ran out of the store, and struck a person as he opened the door to leave when cops arrived.

The male was arrested after a short foot pursuit and arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated battery. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility.

No loss or injuries were reported. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

