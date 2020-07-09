Another night of storms for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that storms developing into Friday morning could produce some locally heavy rains and gusty winds to 50 mph. They are expected to develop in a line from northwest Kansas to central/south central Kansas after midnight. Storms will then move southeast through Friday morning.

Temperatures will be a mix of 60s and 70s at the start of the day, but then as the sunshine returns in the afternoon, highs will rebound into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Friday night looks mostly clear and quiet. Much of Saturday will be quiet too, but a weekend cold front will be on the way through and parts of eastern Kansas may see some storms, especially over the Flint Hills and into southeast Kansas.

Look for temperatures to cool down some for Saturday evening and especially on Sunday. Even the humidity will be lower for the second half of the weekend.

Expect the hot weather to expand and cover much of the Plains early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; scattered storms after midnight. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: AM storms, then turning partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 92.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 74.

Sat: High: 95 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 90 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 69 Becoming mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 102 Low: 76 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 74 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny and breezy.

