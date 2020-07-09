Advertisement

City seeks input on Chester I. Lewis Park design

Chester I. Lewis Reflection Park
Chester I. Lewis Reflection Park(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita requests input from the community for the Chester I. Lewis Reflection Park design.

Today, the Mayor of Wichita announced plans to revitalize the park, near Douglas and Broadway, in downtown Wichita.

City leaders call the park a key area for the city’s growth and a key area of the civil rights movement.

The park honors Chester Lewis, a lawyer, who became president of the Wichita chapter of the NAACP. He helped desegregate restaurants, swimming pools, aircraft companies, and local government agencies.

Lewis’ granddaughter, Malaika Bell, attended the event this morning.

“He was a drum major for change and we want to make sure that his legacy continues to live on. And, bringing people to a park and have it revitalized would mean everything to his family, continuing and ensuring that his legacy continues to live on,” said Bell.

She added, “We were super excited as a family. Just excited that the City of Wichita is going to honor Chester in such a way. We thank the City of Wichita for that as well.”

To provide input on the online survey, click here.

