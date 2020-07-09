Associated Press Kansas Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 09.

Thursday, Jul. 09 12:01 AM City of Topeka and Shawnee County issue Emergency Order of Local Health Officer - City of Topeka and Shawnee County issue Emergency Order of Local Health Officer, which imposed restrictions on restaurants, bars and night clubs

Weblinks: https://www.snco.us/

Contacts: Craig Barnes, Shawnee County Health Department, Craig.Barnes@snco.us, 1 785 251 5612

Thursday, Jul. 09 10:00 AM KDOT announces Cost Share projects with Kansas Gov. Kelly, state Sen. McGinn and state Rep. Hodge - Kansas Department of Transportation announces the Spring 2020 round of Cost Share projects, via Zoom, with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, state Sen. Carolyn McGinn, state Rep. Tim Hodge, Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Deputy Secretary Lindsey Douglas, Eudora Mayor Tim Reazin, and Newton Mayor Leroy Koehn

Weblinks: http://www.ksdot.org/, https://twitter.com/KDOTHQ

Contacts: Jeanny Sharp, KDOT, 1 785 296 3585

Register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_h-B_aBhZRQGDW16eB4Onkg