More storms will roll across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Mark Larson says there’s another round of rough thunderstorms will head our way later today and into tonight followed by more heat and humidity, but few storms, this weekend and into next week.

Early morning rain and storms will fade and give way to broken clouds across the east, while the west sees a mostly sunny sky Thursday. Scattered, not widespread, strong/severe storms will re-develop later today with highs ranging from near 90 northeast to the low upper 90s southwest. Higher humidity across the east will make it feel hotter once again with heat indices around 100 this afternoon.

More showers and storms will pass through parts of Kansas this evening then move to our south and east or fade-away by daybreak Friday. Wind gusts over 60 mph will be the main threat with a few stronger storms through this evening. Lows tonight will fall into the lower 60s northwest and the around 70s east.

Friday afternoon should bring mostly sunny skies back to our state along with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices near 105.

Saturday will be hot and humid again with highs around 100, but a weak front should bring lower humidity and heat relief to Kansas Sunday.

Next week will bring several days of triple-digit heat and gusty winds but not too many, if any, showers or storms.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: A few early showers/storms then becoming partly cloudy; more scattered PM storms. Wind: NE/SE 10-20. High: 93.

Tonight: Evening storms end, more storms after midnight. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Daybreak storms then becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 95.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 75.

Sat: High: 99 Partly to mostly sunny; hot and humid.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 71 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 102 Low: 74 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 99 Low: 75 Partly cloudy and windy.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 76 Partly cloudy and windy.

