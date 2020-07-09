Transition from in-person learning creates concern for international college students

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday announced that international students studying at American colleges will have to leave the country if their university transitions to online courses only.

Although Friends and Newman universities in Wichita have already decided to resume in-person classes in the fall, Wichita State is leaning toward a hybrid and an online-only plan. This is a concern for some students because they do not feel fully protected by the university.

“I love my university, but I do feel that a vague statement was given. Therefore, I was not given real answers or a proper plan,” international Wichita State student Leila Alaoui said.

Students who attend universities with hybrid plans featuring online and in-person learning can stay in the U.S. as long as they prove on Form I-20 that they are not taking courses entirely online. The recent issue has been an added stress for many international students.

Wichita State University Executive Director of International Education Vince Altum said the university is still discussing implications of guidance for its students and hopes to have more answers soon.

