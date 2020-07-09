Wesley Healthcare, Ascension Via Christi hospitals halt visitations

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to a continued rate of COVID-19 infections in Sedgwick County and across Kansas, Wesley Healthcare and Ascension Via Christi on Thursday announced their decisions to resume its no-visitor policy.

For Wesley, this includes Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, beginning at 1 p.m. Friday (July 10).

Fro Via Christi hospitals, the order begins at 8 a.m. Saturday (July 11).

With Wesley, no visitor will be allowed to enter the hospital, with the following exceptions:

One-to-two parents or guardians for infants and pediatric patients.

One parent or guardian overnight for pediatric patients or neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) babies

One support person for laboring mothers and new moms

One support person for patients with disabilities or impairments warranting assistance

One patient advocate pre-/post-surgery

Exceptions for Ascension Via Christi include one visitor allowed fo labor and delivery, the newborn and pediatric intensive care units, and pre and post-operative care.

Via Christi said end-of-life situations “will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.”

