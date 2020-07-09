Advertisement

Wesley Healthcare, Ascension Via Christi hospitals halt visitations

Wesley Healthcare continues no-visitor policy.
Wesley Healthcare continues no-visitor policy.(kwch)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to a continued rate of COVID-19 infections in Sedgwick County and across Kansas, Wesley Healthcare and Ascension Via Christi on Thursday announced their decisions to resume its no-visitor policy.

For Wesley, this includes Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, beginning at 1 p.m. Friday (July 10).

Fro Via Christi hospitals, the order begins at 8 a.m. Saturday (July 11).

With Wesley, no visitor will be allowed to enter the hospital, with the following exceptions:

  • One-to-two parents or guardians for infants and pediatric patients.
  • One parent or guardian overnight for pediatric patients or neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) babies
  • One support person for laboring mothers and new moms
  • One support person for patients with disabilities or impairments warranting assistance
  • One patient advocate pre-/post-surgery

Exceptions for Ascension Via Christi include one visitor allowed fo labor and delivery, the newborn and pediatric intensive care units, and pre and post-operative care.

Via Christi said end-of-life situations “will be addressed on a case-by-case basis.”

