Wichita mayor: Wearing mask part of securing economic future

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple on Thursday further discussed the City of Wichita’s mandate to wear face masks in public within city limits to help prevent further spread of COVID-19. Whipple said the goal is to never get to the point where the city starts fining people for not wearing masks.

The mayor said he believes there are enough opportunities for compliance that people should be able to avoid a fine. The key objective of the city’s mask requirement, he said, is to avoid another shutdown and to help secure Wichita’s economic near-future.

Whipple pointed out other cities in Kansas are following Wichita’s lead and seeing that is a relief.

Anyone with questions about the city’s mask order can call its mask hotline at 316-303-8255, email masks@wichita.gov or visit Wichita.gov/coronavirus. The city asks that residents don’t call 911 about facemasks.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.