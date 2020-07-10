Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in S. Wichita crash

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead, another seriously injured after a Thursday night crash in south Wichita.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. near West Greenfield Street and South Seneca. This is near West 27th Street South and South Seneca.

Southbound Seneca is blocked as first responders work to clear the scene and investigate what led up to the crash. We have a crew on the scene to gather further information as it comes available.

