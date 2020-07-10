Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.(KCK Police)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

3-year-old Olivia Jansen is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has brown hair and blue-green eyes.

She was dressed in pajamas -- pink top and purple or teal bottom and her hair was in a pony tail.

Officials say Olivia’s father discovered she was missing after he woke up around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. The back door of the residence, located at 4444 Gibbs Road, Kansas City, KS was left standing open.

Investigators believe she was taken from the home.

Call 911 immediately if you see Olivia. If you have other information, please call the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in S. Wichita

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Dispatchers said it happened at Southeast Boulevard and Pawnee.

News

AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old girl missing from KCK home

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Olivia Jansen was last seen wearing pajamas with a pink top and purple or teal bottoms and with her hair in a ponytail.

News

Community spread of COVID-19 identified in Harvey County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The county has had 63 cases to date, with 47 of those being newly confirmed within the past three weeks.

News

Do Not Drink Order rescinded for Kingman

Updated: 1 hour ago
The city of Kingman said earlier there was an issue with the amount of water available.

News

Hutchinson Correctional Facility staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is the seventh Kansas Department of Corrections facility with a confirmed case.

Latest News

News

SILVER ALERT: WPD seeking help in finding 75-year-old man with dementia

Updated: 3 hours ago
Richard Plush was last seen leaving the Marigold Hotel on North Ridge Road around 2 a.m.

News

Churches exempt from gathering limit in Sedgwick County emergency order

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Medical experts show proper way to wear face mask

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Sedgwick Conty 4-H participants have chance to show animals, even after county fair canceled

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Sedgwick County 4-H gives members chance to showcase work after county fair canceled

Updated: 13 hours ago
The potential cancelation of the Kansas State Fair in September would be another hit to children and teens involved with 4-H, already having to sit out county fairs in Kansas.

News

Medical experts explain proper way to wear a mask, share comfort hacks

Updated: 14 hours ago
A Wichita doctor demonstrates the appropriate way to wear masks and face coverings as well as tricks to make them more comfortable.