Another stormy start to the day

Weekend storm outlook
Weekend storm outlook(KWCH 12)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another stormy start to the day, but the activity is not as impressive as it was 24 hours ago. While a few storms may produce small hail and gusty wind, widespread severe weather is not expected. Later today skies will turn partly cloudy as temperatures top-out in the near normal lower to middle 90s.

A few storms are possible tonight, but most, if not all of them will be to the east of the KWCH viewing area. Under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky temperatures will slip into the lower 70s.

The extended outlook appears mostly dry and hot with above normal temperatures. Some clouds may slow us down from time-to-time but prepare for temperatures mainly in the 90s through the weekend. Next week is starting to look very hot with highs generally between 100 and 105 degrees.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 94.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 5-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/N 10-20. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 70.

Sun: High: 93. Low: 69. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 96. Low: 76. Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 104. Low: 76. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Wed: High: 95. Low: 75. Partly cloudy; not as hot.

Thu: High: 100. Low: 76. Mostly sunny and breezy.

