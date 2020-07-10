Advertisement

Community spread of COVID-19 identified in Harvey County

COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 Cases(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County officials have identified community spread of COVID-19.

The county has had 63 cases to date, with 47 of those being newly confirmed within the past three weeks.

Of the cases, 18 have come from unknown sources, meaning that there is now community spread.

“Community spread isn’t a reason to panic, but it does justify a sense of urgency in our communities,” said Harvey County Health Department Director Lynnette Redington in a release. “It’s an opportunity for each of us to renew our personal commitments to the precautions that worked so well early on for our county. COVID-19 is in our county, and each of us needs to respond accordingly.”

There are currently 19 cases in the county with two of those being hospitalized.      

