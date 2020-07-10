Hutchinson Correctional Facility staff member tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A staff member at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the seventh Kansas Department of Corrections facility with a confirmed case.

A mandatory mask protocol was implemented in the facility for staff on July 3 and then July 6 for residents.

The staff member is a male over the age of 20.

The unit where the staff member worked will now quarantine for 14 days. Testing will be done on the entire unit, as well as contact tracing.

The facility houses 1,884 men.

