Kansas News Digest

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

TOPEKA, Kan. — A staffer at a south-central Kansas prison has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That’s prompted the prison to place an entire housing unit under quarantine. SENT: 200 words.

With:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HASKELL

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Haskell Indian Nations University students are complaining after learning they will still pay the same amount for a fee that typically covers housing, food and activities, even through classes will be taught fully online because of the coroanvirus. SENT: 200 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KANSAS CITY STATUES

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City councilwoman wants a plan for removing monuments and streets honoring figures who were slaveholders or racists. UPCOMING: 300 words.

KANSAS CITY-MARIJUANA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will no longer punish people for marijuana possession, effectively decriminalizing it throughout much of the city. SENT: 200 words.

SPORTS:

None at this hour.

___

