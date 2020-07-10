Medical experts explain proper way to wear a mask, share comfort hacks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

One question several of you have asked us is to show people how to properly wear a face mask.

An area medical expert explains the right and wrong ways as well as some handy tips.

As the chief medical officer at GraceMed, Dr. Julie Elder is asked multiple times a day: ‘What is the right way to wear a mask?’

“You want to make sure it fits snugly, certainly over your ears, over the bridge of your nose and under your chin,” said Dr. Elder. “It shouldn’t be too tight to the point that you can’t breathe but it needs to fit snugly against your face.”

Medical experts at Grace Med say the number one thing to remember while wearing a mask is to find one that fits your face properly.

“I’ve seen a lot of people wearing it under the nose or down on the chin and absolutely those are no- nos. You want to make sure that it covers the nose and the mouth,” said Dr. Elder.

Dr. Elder said a lot of the discomfort of wearing a mask comes from not wearing the appropriate size.

A trick to make masks a little more comfortable is headbands that masks can wrap around to alleviate pressure around the ear and prevent tenderness. Although the face coverings are sometimes uncomfortable, Dr. Elder said masks are proven to reduce viral transmission.

“We still want to do the other things, be it social distancing or hand washing,” said Dr. Elder. “But all of those three things combined are critical to containing this virus and getting it under wraps.”

Dr. Elder said it’s important to wash your hands right after touching your mask and to remember to wash cloth masks daily.

