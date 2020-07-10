Advertisement

Meet the candidates: U.S. Senate race to replace Pat Roberts

Published: Jul. 9, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The August 4 primary election is quickly approaching.

One of the biggest races Eyewitness News is following is the U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Pat Roberts. Eleven Republicans and two Democrats are each vying for their party's nomination.

To help you make an informed decision, we’re sitting down with some of the candidates to hear where they stand on some of the biggest issues.

See Michael Schwanke’s full interviews with candidates below.

From top to bottom: Roger Marshall, Brian Matlock, Barbara Bollier, Kris Kobach, Dave Lindstrom, Bob Hamilton

Wichita mayor: Wearing mask part of securing economic future

Updated: 2 hours ago
The key objective of the city’s mask requirement, Mayor Brandon Whipple said, is to avoid another shutdown and to help secure Wichita’s economic near-future.

City seeks input on Chester I. Lewis Park design

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Lily Wu
The City of Wichita requests input from the community for the Chester I. Lewis Reflection Park design.

Recommendation to cancel 2020 Kansas State Fair expected next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
Approaching two weeks after the Kansas State Fair’s board voted to continue with plans for this year’s event in Hutchinson, the board will likely reconsider that decision, Eyewitness News learned Thursday (July 9).

Newstalk: City of Wichita, Sedgwick County partner on master food plan

Updated: 6 hours ago

13-year-old arrested for making bomb threat to E. Wichita business

Updated: 8 hours ago
A 13-year-old male was arrested for making a bomb threat at a business in east Wichita, according to Wichita Police.

Foster care advocates anticipate rise in number of children needing care

Updated: 14 hours ago
Foster care workers tell Eyewitness News, children are without a crucial safety net right now since they have been out of school since March.