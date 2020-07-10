Sedgwick County 4-H gives members chance to showcase work after county fair canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The potential cancelation of the Kansas State Fair in September would be another hit to children and teens involved with 4-H, already having to sit out county fairs in Kansas. Normally this time of year, 4-Hers and their families would be at the Sedgwick County Fairgrounds in Cheney, but the county fair was canceled in May.

“For 4-H, this is our showcase, This is what we kind of live for every year. This is our major event,” said Stephanie Hays, an agent for 4-H youth development with the Sedgwick County Extension Office. “We felt like that still needed to happen”

The Sedgwick County 4-H is making that possible. This week, about 150 kids have the opportunity to show off months, if not nearly a year’s worth of work, training their animals.

“The responsibility that it gives me, I’ve learned a lot more from showing animals than really anything else,” said 4-H participant Anna McCurry.

To make the showcase safe with COVID-19, the schedule limits participation to one category of animal at a time where participants arrive, show, and leave. The only spectators are their families, but events are also recorded live.

“I miss interacting with the people that are wondering about all of the stuff that’s going on,” said 4-H participant Rachel Durler.

Much of the 4-H event has moved online, including the sales of participants’ animals. Although the bigger showcase was canceled with the Sedgwick County Fair, they’re still competing with a goal in mind.

“Win the showmanship class,” 4-H participant Elijah Carlin said.

While some county fairs, including Harvey County, are moving forward with plans, several others canceled. Barton County moved to a virtual fair, happening this week.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.