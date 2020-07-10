Advertisement

Sedgwick County to offer mobile COVID-19 testing in Valley Center Monday

COVID-19 testing tube
COVID-19 testing tube(mgn)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is offering a mobile test site in Valley Center from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday (July 13) at the Valley Center Community Center, 314 E. Clay Street. The county said it will also soon announce a return trip for mobile testing in Mulvane.

“Mobile testing opportunities will support the community by providing increased access to no cost coronavirus testing for Sedgwick County residents, including special populations, such as people who are disabled, intellectually or developmentally disabled, and Sedgwick County residents over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions who are at high-risk for severe disease,” the county said.

Currently, the county’s testing is only for residents with symptoms of COVID-19 and contacts of COVID-19 cases. Sedgwick County clarifies that “certain professions such as health care workers (including long-term care facilities), detention workers, Direct Support Professionals, employees of residential group homes, first responders, and law enforcement may continue to be tested regardless of symptoms.”

The most common COVID-19 symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills or shivering, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, and fatigue, or feeling more tired than normal.

The Sedgwick County Health Department’s mobile-testing is walk-up and does not require an appointment. The county also clarified that resutls of the tests show whether a person is infected with the virus. This is not an antibody test.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Judge halts 1st federal execution in 17 years, citing virus

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A federal judge in Indiana on Friday halted the first federal execution planned in 17 years scheduled three days from now over COVID-19 concerns.

National Politics

Alabama Senate leader says he wants to see ‘more people’ get COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh said he didn’t support shutting down the state the first time, and he doesn’t think the state or country will be shut down again.

National

Cases in many states skyrocket since reopening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Cases in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Texas skyrocket since reopening.

Coronavirus

US bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA and JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press
When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, jabbing the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.

Latest News

News

Community spread of COVID-19 identified in Harvey County

Updated: 5 hours ago
The county has had 63 cases to date, with 47 of those being newly confirmed within the past three weeks.

Coronavirus

Starbucks to require customers to wear masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
Starting Wednesday, Starbucks will require it for all customers at all U.S. stores.

Coronavirus

How schools will look different amid the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Many school districts will be taking precautions as the school year opens.

News

Hutchinson Correctional Facility staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
This is the seventh Kansas Department of Corrections facility with a confirmed case.

National

US smashes record with more than 63K cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Another record-breaking day in the coronavirus pandemic as the US set a single-day high of more than 63,000 new cases on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM, CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and HILARY POWELL
International students worried about a new immigration policy that could potentially cost them their visas say they feel stuck between being unnecessarily exposed during the coronavirus pandemic and being able to finish their studies in America.