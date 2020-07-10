Sedgwick County to offer mobile COVID-19 testing in Valley Center Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County is offering a mobile test site in Valley Center from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday (July 13) at the Valley Center Community Center, 314 E. Clay Street. The county said it will also soon announce a return trip for mobile testing in Mulvane.

“Mobile testing opportunities will support the community by providing increased access to no cost coronavirus testing for Sedgwick County residents, including special populations, such as people who are disabled, intellectually or developmentally disabled, and Sedgwick County residents over the age of 60 with underlying medical conditions who are at high-risk for severe disease,” the county said.

Currently, the county’s testing is only for residents with symptoms of COVID-19 and contacts of COVID-19 cases. Sedgwick County clarifies that “certain professions such as health care workers (including long-term care facilities), detention workers, Direct Support Professionals, employees of residential group homes, first responders, and law enforcement may continue to be tested regardless of symptoms.”

The most common COVID-19 symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills or shivering, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, and fatigue, or feeling more tired than normal.

The Sedgwick County Health Department’s mobile-testing is walk-up and does not require an appointment. The county also clarified that resutls of the tests show whether a person is infected with the virus. This is not an antibody test.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.