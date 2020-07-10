SILVER ALERT: WPD seeking help in finding 75-year-old man with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help in locating a 75-year-old man with dementia.

Richard Plush was last seen leaving the Marigold Hotel on North Ridge Road around 2 a.m. Police believe he is traveling in a white 2012 Chevy Equinox with Kansas tag 778JCZ.

Plush is 5′7″, 170 pounds, with grey hair, blue eyes, and last seen wearing a white undershirt, blue jeans, blue sketches, and white socks.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.