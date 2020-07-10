Weekend front keeps temperatures near normal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a weekend cold front coming into Kansas will change the wind direction, lower the humidity, and keep temperatures down for much of the area. It is unlikely to produce any thunderstorms for the area.

It will be rather calm Saturday morning with lows in the 60s and 70s. Sunshine is expected for much of the day with highs still getting into the lower 90s. The winds will be out of the north and could be gusty for several hours. Lower humidity should start moving in Saturday afternoon and stick around through Sunday.

Temperatures will be at or just above 90 degrees for Sunday with lighter winds. A few thunderstorms may clip far western Kansas Sunday night, but they will remain isolated.

Next week could have several hot days with highs nearing 100. Some rain will be possible for western and northern Kansas by Tuesday night or Wednesday, but its too early to say how widespread it might be.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/N 10-20. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 69.

Sun: High: 91 Mostly sunny and not as humid.

Mon: High: 96 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny and breezy

Wed: High: 97 Low: 75 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 76 Becoming partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 75 Mostly sunny and breezy.

