Wichita State, K-State to revive rivalry this season

Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers and Tulane Green Wave at Charles Koch Arena &amp;copy;Kelly Ross
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State and Kansas State will revive their rivalry starting this season.

The two schools have agreed to a four-game series with a charity exhibition game this October.

The exhibition will take place Saturday, Oct. 24 at INTRUST Bank Arena and will donate proceeds to Kansas residents affected by COVID-19.

“The conversation started with the charity exhibition and trying to do some good for the people of Kansas, but then it grew from there,” Wichita State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Gregg Marshall said in a release. “Coach Weber and I have been wanting to rekindle this rivalry for a while now, and the timing is finally right for both sides. It’s an easy trip, a fun experience for our fans and another great basketball test against a quality Big 12 program.”

The four-game series will begin Dec. 5, 2021 with another game in INTRUST Bank Arena.

More games will be played at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan (2022), the Sprint Center in Kansas City (2023) and Charles Koch Arena (2024).

The two schools haven’t met for a public game since 2002 when K-State beat the Shockers 54-50. A closed-door scrimmage was also played in 2009.

Charity Exhibition:

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 – Wichita (INTRUST Bank Arena)

Four-Game Series:

Dec. 5, 2021 – Wichita (INTRUST Bank Arena)

Dec. 3, 2022 – Manhattan (Bramlage Coliseum)

Dec. 22, 2023 – Kansas City, Mo. (Sprint Center)

Dec. 7, 2024 – Wichita (Charles Koch Arena)

