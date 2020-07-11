Advertisement

Hot, humid and stormy Saturday, less humid Sunday

Enhanced Risk- Severe storms Saturday
Enhanced Risk- Severe storms Saturday(kwch)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heat advisory covers south-central Kansas including Wichita this afternoon/evening. The heat index will quickly reach dangerous levels reaching 104 to 108. These conditions can cause heat related illness. Stay hydrated, stay in the A/C and limit exposure to the heat. Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles. A cold front moving through Kansas will change the wind direction, lower the humidity, and keep temperatures down for much of the area. A few thunderstorms are possible in the vicinity of the cold front later this afternoon and evening, a few may be severe.

Today sunshine is expected for much of the day with highs in the 90s to near 100. The winds will be out of the south.

Behind the cold front on Sunday, temperatures will be at or just above 90 degrees with lighter winds. A few thunderstorms may clip far western Kansas Sunday night, but they will remain isolated.

Next week could have several hot days with highs nearing 100. Some rain will be possible for western and northern Kansas by Tuesday night or Wednesday, but its too early to say how widespread it might be.

Wichita Area Forecast:

** Heat Advisory 1PM-8PM**

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot, isolated afternoon storms. Wind: S 5-15. High: 98. (Heat Index 104-108)

Tonight: Any evening storms ending, then clearing. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, less humid. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 91.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 69.

Mon: High: 96 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 76 Partly cloudy and breezy

Wed: High: 97 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 76 Becoming partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 75 Partly cloudy, hot and humid.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWCH

Weekend front keeps temperatures near normal

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A nice weekend is shaping up for Kansas

Forecast

Another stormy start to the day

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another stormy start to the day, but the activity is not as impressive as it was 24 hours ago.

KWCH

Another night of storms for Kansas

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Storm chances return to Kansas into early Friday morning

Forecast

More storms will roll across Kansas

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT
Meteorologist Mark Larson says there’s another round of rough thunderstorms will head our way later today and into tonight followed by more heat and humidity, but few storms, this weekend and into next week.

Latest News

KWCH

Strong wind gusts possible into the night

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Chances for severe storms into the night.

Forecast

Severe storms possible tonight in Kansas

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT
Meteorologist Mark Larson says there's a couple of rounds of thunderstorms headed our way followed by a long stretch of hot, humid, but dry, weather settles onto Kansas.

KWCH

Chances for storms returning to Kansas midweek

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
Chances for thunderstorms will increase for the middle of the week.

Forecast

Big-time heat and strong storm chances

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:55 AM CDT
STORM CHANCES WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY AND DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY

Forecast

Summer heat expanding this week

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT
Hotter weather returns as the week continues

Forecast

Another heat wave rolling our way soon

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT
VERY FEW SHOWERS OR STORMS BUT LOTS OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY BY WEEK'S END