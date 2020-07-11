Hot, humid and stormy Saturday, less humid Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heat advisory covers south-central Kansas including Wichita this afternoon/evening. The heat index will quickly reach dangerous levels reaching 104 to 108. These conditions can cause heat related illness. Stay hydrated, stay in the A/C and limit exposure to the heat. Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles. A cold front moving through Kansas will change the wind direction, lower the humidity, and keep temperatures down for much of the area. A few thunderstorms are possible in the vicinity of the cold front later this afternoon and evening, a few may be severe.

Today sunshine is expected for much of the day with highs in the 90s to near 100. The winds will be out of the south.

Behind the cold front on Sunday, temperatures will be at or just above 90 degrees with lighter winds. A few thunderstorms may clip far western Kansas Sunday night, but they will remain isolated.

Next week could have several hot days with highs nearing 100. Some rain will be possible for western and northern Kansas by Tuesday night or Wednesday, but its too early to say how widespread it might be.

Wichita Area Forecast:

** Heat Advisory 1PM-8PM**

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot, isolated afternoon storms. Wind: S 5-15. High: 98. (Heat Index 104-108)

Tonight: Any evening storms ending, then clearing. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, less humid. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 91.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 69.

Mon: High: 96 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 76 Partly cloudy and breezy

Wed: High: 97 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 99 Low: 76 Becoming partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 75 Partly cloudy, hot and humid.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 76 Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

