KANSEL gives out free prom dresses, suits for students

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas School for Effective Learning (KANSEL) is giving out free prom dresses and suits to high schoolers.

Because proms were canceled this spring, an event to make up for it will take place next weekend.

So today, KANSEL decided to help those in need of a dress or a suit.

Organizers said they wanted to make sure teens going off to college didn't miss out on these special moments and that they are glad they can help families out.

“This event was created jut to give them the opportunity, so they don’t have to worry about getting an item and going to prom and so far we’ve benefited several people who are able to come in and find those particular items at no cost,” Breanna Monk said.

KANSEL said this was a grassroots effort started by parents to give their high schoolers the memories they couldn't have due to schools closing.

“When we had a group of parents reach out, we figured this was a one-time opportunity to really get involved, make sure these kids had a chance to have these lasting memories before going off to college and their careers,” Executive Director and CEO of KANSEL Thomas Mantiel said.

Students said they are grateful for the help.

“I was very excited because I was worried about being able to afford everything and buying a dress to go to the prom,” student Joanna Reyes said.

Organizers said next weekend’s prom will practice social distancing measures and extra sanitizing will take place.

