NBC World Series location changed from new Riverfront Stadium

The NBC World Series baseball tournament has moved from originally being played at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, KS.
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Plans for the NBC World Series have been in limbo for most of this summer. The baseball tournament which calls Wichita home was supposed to debut with minor league baseball it the city's new Riverfront Stadium. While there is optimism the NBC could still go, it may not be at the new ballpark.

The NBC World Series counts on fans to support the tournament every year but with public gatherings now limited, the NBC is trying to finalize a plan to play safely. The tournament’s director said on Thursday: “NBC officials are putting together a plan to play, and if it’s approved by the county, we should have an official announcement soon.”

So the next question is, where will the NBC World Series be played? Originally it was going to be hosted at the new Riverfront Stadium but Wichita Wind Surge managing general partner, Lou Schwechheimer says that’s not the case anymore.

“We have been in consultation with the city from day one,” said Schwechheimer. “We have been in consulting with Bob Layton, with Dr. Minns, with Adrienne Byrne on a number of calls. We all feel this is the best call at this time in the interest in the safety of our community.”

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said she only advised Wind Surge officials of potential dangers that could accompany hosting the tournament.

“Neither Dr. Minns nor I said that they could not. What we do is go through what’s high risk and concerns and if they think that they can do social distancing and take care of the touch-points,” said Byrne. “That was not a decision that Dr. Minns nor I told anyone. That decision was made by their team on the conference call.”

A NBC board member says they are looking into holding part of the tournament at Eck Stadium on Wichita State University’s campus. More details on game times will be released Monday.

