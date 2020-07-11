Rabies cases in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Greenwood County Health Department announced six rabies cases in the county Friday.

All cases were near Eureka.

“Being observant of erratic behavior in wildlife or livestock is important,” Public Health Officer Vicki Lindsay-Ross said in a release. “Pet owners are urged to follow best practices and vaccinate their pets to prevent the disease.”

Rabies is a fatal disease and can be transmitted from animals to people.

The county said if you notice any animals showing signs of rabies, to keep your distance and call animal control.

