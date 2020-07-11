Save Century II committee presents 17,000-signature petition to Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Save Century II committee Friday morning presented 17,000 petition signatures to Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple. The petition calls for an ordinance that would require voters to have a say with the futures of historic buildings including Century II -- built in 1969 -- and the former Wichita Public Libary that sits nearby the half-century-old venue.

Members of the Save Century II committee say the signature-collecting effort faced some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they stayed persistent to add names to their message.

Celeste Racette, a leader of the grassroots campaign to keep Century II standing said petition circulators got out into the community, going door to door and visiting with different groups.

“Someone (Thursday) night at 10 o’clock delivered 30 signatures to my house. We’ve done what it takes to hit a good number,” Racette said.

The Riverfront Legacy Master Plan for downtown Wichita calls for a new performing arts venue to replace Century II.

Late last year, part of the effort to save the historic venue involved a push to place Century II on the National Register of Historic Places. At that time, Eyewitness News reported that doing so would qualify the building for certain types of funding, as paying for upgrades and how to go about doing so has been part of the ongoing debate about Century II’s future.

