Severe storms possible Saturday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Severe thunderstorms could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts in south central Kansas Saturday evening.

These storms, starting along a cold front in southern Kansas around 6 p.m., could produce large hail (around 3″ in diameter) and wind gusts up to 80 mph. It looks like these could move into the Wichita metro area around 9-10 pm and they will end overnight as the front moves to the southeast.

Lows will drop into the 60s and 70s overnight with the sky becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear.

Sunday, highs will drop into the low 90s behind the cold front. It will be sunny with wind around 5-15 mph for most of the state.

We’ll stay sunny and mild through the start of the work week, with highs in the low 90s through then. The heat will ramp up through the rest of the week, with highs mainly in the upper 90s, feeling like 100-110 when you factor in the humidity.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Evening storms (some severe) then partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 92.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 71.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. High: 94.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny, overnight storms.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 77 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 101 Low: 77 Partly cloudy.

