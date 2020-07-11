Advertisement

VIDEO: Pistons’ onetime home, the Palace of Auburn Hills, torn down

Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — One of Michigan's most beloved sports and entertainment venues was turned into rubble on Saturday with a series of controlled explosions.

The shell and roof of the Palace of Auburn Hills, which was home to three championship Detroit Pistons teams and three Detroit Shock teams and played host to some of the world's biggest musical acts during its nearly 30-year run, crumbled to the ground following a series explosive pops. The rest of the arena had already been removed.

The Palace, which opened in 1988, held more than 22,000 people for NBA games and up to 23,000 for concerts and other shows, according to nba.com.

After the Pistons relocated in 2017 to downtown Detroit, the arena about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of the city continued to host concerts and music events, the last in September 2017 by rocker Bob Seger.

It also became the second suburban Detroit arena that found little real use after its main sports tenant took its games back to the city.

The Detroit Lions played at the nearby Pontiac Silverdome from 1975-2001 before moving to Ford Field in Detroit. The Pistons also called the Silverdome home for a decade before The Palace opened.

The Silverdome was taken down with a partial implosion in 2017.

William Hall, a project manager for Schostak Brothers & Co., told the Oakland Press of Pontiac that the Palace site should be cleared of debris by the end of the year.

A new mixed-use development project is planned for the site.

“There have been some companies we’ve already talked to about possible development of the property,” Hall said. “I would say we’ve had conversations with at least half-a-dozen people. This property is very interesting and for a lot of businesses, its proximity is very attractive.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rabies cases in Greenwood County

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Greenwood County Health Department announced six rabies cases in the county Friday.

National

Palace of Auburn Hills imploded

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
One of Michigan's most beloved sports and entertainment venues was turned into rubble on Saturday with a series of controlled explosions.

News

Severe storms possible Saturday evening

Updated: 1 hours ago
Storms could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts.

National

Fire destroys much of 249-year-old church in California

Updated: 2 hours ago
A fire early Saturday destroyed the rooftop and most of the interior of a California church that was undergoing renovation to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday, just days before he was set to report to prison. The move, short of a full pardon, is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president’s repeated interventions in the nation’s justice system.

National

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
The impact has already been felt by families who lost kin — and by the health care workers who tried to save them.

National

Pandemic leads 7-Eleven to forgo free Slurpees on 7-11

Updated: 4 hours ago
7-Eleven has been giving away its slushy beverage to all customers for nearly 20 years on July 11.

Coronavirus

Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Updated: 6 hours ago
“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

National

Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone.

National

Another record day for COVID-19 cases in US

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Expert warns the US is approaching 'one of the most unstable times in the history of our country.'