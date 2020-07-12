Advertisement

Black Lives Matter march met by counter group at Old Sedgwick County Courthouse

Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Protesters marched from Century II to the Sedgwick County Courthouse Saturday evening.

The protesters were met by a group at the courthouse that claimed they were protecting a statue that was rumored protesters would tear down.

“This is to try to continue on that momentum,” Project Justice ICT Organizer Gabrielle Griffie said. “To continue on saying just because it’s kind of dwindled down, doesn’t mean it’s over.”

Protesters were supplied with masks if they didn’t have their own and despite the heat, every protester wore a facemask.

At the end of the march, protesters were met by a group who said they were protecting a statue at the Old County Courthouse from being torn down – but that didn’t happen.

“We heard that Black Lives Matter was going to protest, and some of the people in the protest movement was going to tear these statues down,” John Roberts, a member of the group protecting the statue, said. “So I rounded up a bunch of people to protect the statues.”

The march returned to Century II without violence from either side.

