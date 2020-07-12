Advertisement

Funeral services held for Savannah Schneider

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While they still have many questions, friends and family of Savannah Schneider, 23, received some closure Sunday at her funeral.

Two weeks ago, police announced that Schneider’s death was not a homicide after her body was found in a field in Haysville last month.

“It was amazing because we haven’t had a lot of closure with this and to have closure today and have all the people here that really mean something here and those that weren’t able to make it on the live it was just nice to say goodbye together,” friend Sierra Berends said.

Together they laughed, shared memories, and shed tears over a life gone too soon.

With so many unanswered questions, for loved ones the service provided some much needed closure.

“I think there’s a lot of questions that we’re always going to have,” friend Simone Shields said.

Friends said every day they’re so thankful for Schneider’s Delta Gamma sorority sisters at Wichita State who organized the search that brought her home -- and now laid to rest next to her mom.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sterling under Boil Water Advisory

Updated: moments ago
The advisory will remain in effect until conditions that put the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved, according to a release.

News

Marine veteran running across America for veterans

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Funeral services held for Savannah Schneider

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

Storms and heat for the next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The heat and storm chances will continue into the work week.

Latest News

News

Run Russell Run: Marine veteran running across the country to raise money for veterans

Updated: 3 hours ago
Russell Larkin, with an American flag and his dog, Stormy, by his side, was in Fort Riley and Salina this weekend.

News

Non-profit coffee bar in Newton celebrates Christmas in July

Updated: 4 hours ago
It may be the middle of summer, but in the midst of COVID-19, Norm’s, a non-profit coffee bar, decided the Christmas spirit is needed now more than ever.

News

Non-profit coffee bar in Newton celebrates Christmas in July

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

One hurt in Butler County explosion, fire

Updated: 15 hours ago
Around 30 firefighters from Augusta, Benton and Towanda were called to the home in the 4600 block of SW Santa Fe Lake Road at around 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

News

Man seriously injured after shed fire in Butler County

Updated: 20 hours ago
The man was taken to Wichita hospital to be treated for third degree burns.

News

Some parents eager to send kids back to school with precautions

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Kansas COVID workgroup for kids released recommendations on how to bring Kansas students back to school safely. The guidelines were also endorsed by the Kansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.