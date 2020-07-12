Funeral services held for Savannah Schneider

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While they still have many questions, friends and family of Savannah Schneider, 23, received some closure Sunday at her funeral.

Two weeks ago, police announced that Schneider’s death was not a homicide after her body was found in a field in Haysville last month.

“It was amazing because we haven’t had a lot of closure with this and to have closure today and have all the people here that really mean something here and those that weren’t able to make it on the live it was just nice to say goodbye together,” friend Sierra Berends said.

Together they laughed, shared memories, and shed tears over a life gone too soon.

With so many unanswered questions, for loved ones the service provided some much needed closure.

“I think there’s a lot of questions that we’re always going to have,” friend Simone Shields said.

Friends said every day they’re so thankful for Schneider’s Delta Gamma sorority sisters at Wichita State who organized the search that brought her home -- and now laid to rest next to her mom.

