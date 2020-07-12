Less humidity today, heat returns this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Less humidity today, expect it to feel more comfortable than Saturday. Highs will be close to normal for mid July - low 90s. Plenty of sunshine in the wake of a cold front that passed through Kansas last night. That front has pushed some drier air into the region, you could feel the change if you were outside when it moved through. Later today a few storm are possible during the evening and overnight across western Kansas, some could be severe. Overnight lows in the 60s to near 70. Monday looks dry and sunny with temperatures in the mid and upper 90s. There is another chance of storms across western Kansas during the evening and overnight. A few storms may drift into central Kansas after midnight.

The rest of the week expect mainly late evening and overnight storms, especially across western Kansas, however a few may make it into central Kansas after midnight. A cold front will move through most of Kansas Tuesday night-early Wednesday and then may stall near the KS/OK state-line. That will keep temperatures in check through Wednesday, however the heat and humidity will return by the later half of the week and next weekend. By Friday and next weekend, the heat index may reach 105-108 degrees making it feel oppressive.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, less humid. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 92.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 69.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 94.

Monday night: Increasing clouds, slight chance of storms after midnight. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 74.

Tue: High: 99 Mostly sunny, isolated storms after midnight.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy, isolated storms after midnight.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 77 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 101 Low: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 100 Low: 77 Mostly sunny.

