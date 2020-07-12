Man seriously injured after shed fire in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man has been seriously injured after a fire in Butler County.

The fire happened in a shed in the 4600 block of SW Santa Fe Lake Road.

The man was taken to Wichita hospital to be treated for third degree burns, according to dispatch.

No details have been released on how the fire began. Eyewitness News is sending a crew to the scene.

