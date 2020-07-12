Advertisement

Non-profit coffee bar in Newton celebrates Christmas in July

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - On a near 100 degree day in July, a Christmas tree sits in the window of Norm’s Coffee Bar on Newton’s Main Street.

It may be the middle of summer, but in the midst of COVID-19, Norm’s, a non-profit coffee bar, decided the Christmas spirit is needed now more than ever.

“I walked in and I turned and saw the tree over there and I was like ‘That’s kind of weird. Did they just leave that up since December?’ because that is what I do,” Carson Reimer, a customer at Norm’s, said.

But the decorations haven’t been up since December, just this week ­-- from the tree to the wreath to the ornaments and the lights – even a special holiday menu.

The coffee bar decided that they just needed to spread a bit of Christmas cheer in the midst of a pandemic.

“We just realized right now we are in a weird time in history and distractions are nice, especially when they bring a smile to our face,” Non-Profit Director Tami Lakey said. “So, we decided that maybe we would just do Christmas in July. We would play the Christmas music, we would get all of our Christmas decorations out of storage, have some fun menu items and bring some joy to people’s faces and distracting them from all the stuff going on in the world.”

It’s an effort customer’s appreciate – they even handed out gifts to every customer Saturday morning.

“I love the Christmas spirit and its really nice to have a little bit of the Christmas spirit in July, especially during a pandemic when we are all having to be a little bit kinder, a little bit more thoughtful about ourselves and the people around us,” Tatiana Joyc, a Norm’s customer, said.

Norm’s says in difficult times, they just want to put a smile on each customers face -- one coffee at a time.

“The community has really been receptive and have just joyed us in the fun of it,” Lakey said. “So all of our lights in the front of the space are on overnight and people when they drive by see the Christmas tree lit up and the Christmas lights in the windows and it just brings a smile to people’s faces.”

And it seems to be working.

“They say the Grinch’s heart grew three sizes bigger and I think mine did too when I came in today,” Joyc said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Run Russell Run: Marine veteran running across the country to raise money for veterans

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Russell Larkin, with an American flag and his dog, Stormy, by his side, was in Fort Riley and Salina this weekend.

News

Non-profit coffee bar in Newton celebrates Christmas in July

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

One hurt in Butler County explosion, fire

Updated: 12 hours ago
Around 30 firefighters from Augusta, Benton and Towanda were called to the home in the 4600 block of SW Santa Fe Lake Road at around 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

News

Man seriously injured after shed fire in Butler County

Updated: 17 hours ago
The man was taken to Wichita hospital to be treated for third degree burns.

Latest News

News

Some parents eager to send kids back to school with precautions

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Kansas COVID workgroup for kids released recommendations on how to bring Kansas students back to school safely. The guidelines were also endorsed by the Kansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

News

Some parents eager to send kids back to school with precautions

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Black Lives Matter march met by counter group at Old Sedgwick County Courthouse

Updated: 18 hours ago
The protesters were met by a group at the courthouse that claimed they were protecting a statue that was rumored protesters would tear down.

News

Black Lives Matter protesters march downtown Wichita Saturday evening

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

KANSEL gives out free prom dresses, suits for students

Updated: 21 hours ago
Because proms were canceled this spring, an event to make up for it will take place next weekend.

News

KANSEL gives out free prom dresses, suits to students

Updated: 21 hours ago