Non-profit coffee bar in Newton celebrates Christmas in July

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - On a near 100 degree day in July, a Christmas tree sits in the window of Norm’s Coffee Bar on Newton’s Main Street.

It may be the middle of summer, but in the midst of COVID-19, Norm’s, a non-profit coffee bar, decided the Christmas spirit is needed now more than ever.

“I walked in and I turned and saw the tree over there and I was like ‘That’s kind of weird. Did they just leave that up since December?’ because that is what I do,” Carson Reimer, a customer at Norm’s, said.

But the decorations haven’t been up since December, just this week ­-- from the tree to the wreath to the ornaments and the lights – even a special holiday menu.

The coffee bar decided that they just needed to spread a bit of Christmas cheer in the midst of a pandemic.

“We just realized right now we are in a weird time in history and distractions are nice, especially when they bring a smile to our face,” Non-Profit Director Tami Lakey said. “So, we decided that maybe we would just do Christmas in July. We would play the Christmas music, we would get all of our Christmas decorations out of storage, have some fun menu items and bring some joy to people’s faces and distracting them from all the stuff going on in the world.”

It’s an effort customer’s appreciate – they even handed out gifts to every customer Saturday morning.

“I love the Christmas spirit and its really nice to have a little bit of the Christmas spirit in July, especially during a pandemic when we are all having to be a little bit kinder, a little bit more thoughtful about ourselves and the people around us,” Tatiana Joyc, a Norm’s customer, said.

Norm’s says in difficult times, they just want to put a smile on each customers face -- one coffee at a time.

“The community has really been receptive and have just joyed us in the fun of it,” Lakey said. “So all of our lights in the front of the space are on overnight and people when they drive by see the Christmas tree lit up and the Christmas lights in the windows and it just brings a smile to people’s faces.”

And it seems to be working.

“They say the Grinch’s heart grew three sizes bigger and I think mine did too when I came in today,” Joyc said.

