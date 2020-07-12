Advertisement

One hurt in Butler County explosion, fire

Firefighters on the scene of an explosion and fire at a garage in Butler County.
Firefighters on the scene of an explosion and fire at a garage in Butler County.(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County fire officials are looking for a cause after a late-night explosion and fire in a garage that left one person hurt.

Around 30 firefighters from Augusta, Benton and Towanda were called to the home in the 4600 block of SW Santa Fe Lake Road at around 9:00 p.m. Saturday. There, they found a garage fully engulfed in flames.

They also found a man who was hurt.

That man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Fire officials say it took around an hour to get the fire under control.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man seriously injured after shed fire in Butler County

Updated: 5 hours ago
The man was taken to Wichita hospital to be treated for third degree burns.

News

Some parents eager to send kids back to school with precautions

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Kansas COVID workgroup for kids released recommendations on how to bring Kansas students back to school safely. The guidelines were also endorsed by the Kansas Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

News

Some parents eager to send kids back to school with precautions

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Black Lives Matter march met by counter group at Old Sedgwick County Courthouse

Updated: 6 hours ago
The protesters were met by a group at the courthouse that claimed they were protecting a statue that was rumored protesters would tear down.

Latest News

News

Black Lives Matter protesters march downtown Wichita Saturday evening

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

KANSEL gives out free prom dresses, suits for students

Updated: 9 hours ago
Because proms were canceled this spring, an event to make up for it will take place next weekend.

News

KANSEL gives out free prom dresses, suits to students

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Rabies cases in Greenwood County

Updated: 10 hours ago
Greenwood County Health Department announced six rabies cases in the county Friday.

News

Severe storms possible Saturday evening

Updated: 12 hours ago
Storms could produce large hail, damaging wind gusts.

News

Wichita's new stadium won't be host to NBC World Series games

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:15 AM CDT