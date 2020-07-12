One hurt in Butler County explosion, fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County fire officials are looking for a cause after a late-night explosion and fire in a garage that left one person hurt.

Around 30 firefighters from Augusta, Benton and Towanda were called to the home in the 4600 block of SW Santa Fe Lake Road at around 9:00 p.m. Saturday. There, they found a garage fully engulfed in flames.

They also found a man who was hurt.

That man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Fire officials say it took around an hour to get the fire under control.

