Run Russell Run: Marine veteran running across the country to raise money for veterans

Russell Larkin, with an American flag and his dog, Stormy, by his side, was in Fort Riley and Salina this weekend.
Russell Larkin, with an American flag and his dog, Stormy, by his side, was in Fort Riley and Salina this weekend.(Courtesy of Russell Larkin)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One Marine veteran is running across the country to raise awareness for veteran’s issues.

Russell Larkin, with an American flag and his dog, Stormy, by his side, was in Fort Riley and Salina this weekend.

“I’m running across America for veterans. I started in North Carolina and I’m going all the way to California,” Larkin said.

Larkin started his journey at the end of April to raise money for vets who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, but his mission doesn’t stop there.

“I wanted to start running for specific veterans mainly to acknowledge their lives,” Larkin said.

With recent news about Fort Hood soldiers that had gone missing and later found dead -- like Vanessa Guillen and Gregory Morales -- he wanted to dedicate some of his runs to them.

“They joined their country, they wanted to better themselves, they wanted to do something great and they were killed on American soil which is disgusting,” Larkin said. “It’s horrible.”

Larkin is expected to make it to San Francisco in about two months.

“I’m just trying to raise awareness for anybody that was in the military, for all veteran issues such as this, for all our veterans who commit suicide,” Larkin said. “I just want their lives to be acknowledged as well, they still mattered and there’s an issue there. Why are 20 veterans committing suicide every day? It’s not okay.”

You can follow his journey on his social media or web page.

